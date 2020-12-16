Half time with Hodges – Fulham 0 Brighton & Hove Albion 0

Albion are just about on top in west London but again haven’t been able to put the ball in the net.

The best chance fell to Danny Welbeck who couldn’t connect with Tariq Lamptey’s cross after good work from Adam Lallana.

Solly March had a cross shot clawed away by Alphonse Areola late on in the half.

And just prior to this, Albion keeper Robert Sanchez had to be alert to tip over an Ivan Caveleiro snap shot.