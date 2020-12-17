Rehab patients urged to return any kit they no longer need

Patients who were given specialist rehab equipment which they no longer need are being asked to return it.

Health chief Sue Shanks said that things like hospital-style beds, perching stools and recliner chairs were urgently needed for others leaving hospital.

Brighton and Hove City Council said: “Please return rehab equipment to help people in need and the NHS.

“People in Brighton and Hove are being asked to return key items of specialist rehabilitation equipment they no longer need.

“All equipment returned will help keep people independent.

“It will also help the council and the local NHS to safely discharge patients from hospital back to their own homes.

“This is particularly important during the coronavirus crisis.”

A contractor called NRS Healthcare, which specialises in mobility equipment and daily living or disability aids, runs the specialist rehab equipment service locally on behalf of the council and NHS.

It is particularly keen to retrieve

specialist hospital-style beds

recliner chairs

mattresses

perching stools

commodes

…

Councillor Shanks, who chairs the council’s Health and Wellbeing Board, said: “These items are urgently needed for people coming out of hospital.

“Please contact us to arrange a collection.

“All collection drivers will be using appropriate personal protective equipment.

They will follow strict social distancing measures.

“Some items can be left outside your front door on the day of collection.”

To arrange a collection, phone NRS Healthcare on 01273 894350 or email enquiries@brightonandhove.nrs.uk.net.