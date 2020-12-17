Teenager hurt in attempted robbery in Churchill Square

A teenager was hurt in an attempted robbery at the Churchill Square Shopping Centre, in Brighton, according to Sussex Police.

The 15-year-old, from Southwick, suffered facial injuries when he was attacked on a busy Saturday.

The force said: “Police are appealing for witnesses to an attempted robbery which occurred in Churchill Square Shopping Centre in Western Road, Brighton, on Saturday 5 December.

“A 15-year-old boy was attacked by a group of seven young people.

“Although they did not steal anything, the boy was left with a black eye and bruising.

“The incident occurred at approximately 3.15pm on the second floor of the shopping centre beside the lifts during a busy shopping afternoon.

“Anyone who witnessed the incident, especially those who may have mobile phone footage of what happened, are asked to contact Sussex Police online or by calling 101 quoting serial 864 of 05/12.”