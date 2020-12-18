Just one coronavirus case in city’s courts

Only one case of coronavirus has been reported at the city’s courts since August, newly published figures show – and only three in Sussex.

The figures were released in answer to two parliamentary questions about the numbers of cases among staff, judiciary and users of each court in England and Wales.

The answer gave figures for any cases which affected the buildings. The low numbers for Sussex suggest no onward transmission in any of the three cases.

One case involving a court user was reported at Brighton Magistrates Court between 12 and 24 November.

A member of staff at Hastings also tested positive during the same time period.

And from 18 August to 12 November, there was just one case in the whole of Sussex, a staff member at Lewes Crown Court.

No cases were recorded at Hove Trial Centre.