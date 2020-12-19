Brighton and Hove escapes Christmas lockdown



Brighton and Hove will not be locked down for Christmas – but can only mix with other households on December 25.

New Year mixing is also banned – and people must not travel to areas in the new tier 4, London and those parts of the south east now in tier 3.

On Wednesday, the city escaped a move from tier 2 to 3, but cases have continued to rise sharply since then.

There have been 491 cases recorded over the seven days to 16 December, a rate of 169.3 per 100,000 people.

This is more than double the rate for the previous seven day period to 8 December, which was 74.9.

So far this month in the city, 13 people have died within 28 days of a positive coronavirus test.

It’s believed the steep rise in the south east may be due to a new strain of the coronavirus which is believed to spread more quickly.

There’s no evidence to suggest this strain is more deadly or affects vaccines and treatments.

Cases in Brighton and Hove are highest in the oldest age groups, with a rate of 248.3 in the over 90s, and 220.9 in 85s to 89. It’s lowest in the under 15s, and the 70s to 79s.

The worst affected areas of the city are Goldsmid East and Hangleton North, which have 23 and 17 cases respectively in the seven days to 13 December. Meanwhile, Hollingbury has had fewer than three cases.

On Thursday, the city’s director of public health Alistair Hill said: “It is almost certain that household mixing over Christmas will lead to greater transmission, more cases and more hospital admissions at the busiest time of the year for the NHS.

“When making your Christmas plans, please think very carefully about the risks to you, your loved ones and our community.

“Consider whether meeting at Christmas this year is really a good idea.

“Please meet as few people as possible, for as short a time as possible and travel safely.

In the new tier 4, which will come into effect from tomorrow morning, social mixing restricted to meeting one other person in an open public space.

All non-essential retail will have to close along with hairdressers, nail bars and indoor entertainment venues.

The restrictions will last for two weeks with the first review due on December 30.