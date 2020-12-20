Brighton & Hove Albion grab late point against 10 man Sheffield United at the Amex

Brighton & Hove Albion 1 Sheffield United 1

Albion came within a whisker of a nightmare before Christmas.

The Blades played for almost 50 minutes with 10 men after John Lundestram was shown a straight red card for a lunge on Albion’s Joel Veltman.

Despite this, United went ahead just after the hour.

Substitute Jayden Bogle squeezed the ball home with a sizeable deflection from Albion’s Adam Webster.

After missing open goals and seeing efforts deflected wide Albion, equalised through Danny Welbeck on 87 minutes.

Deep into stoppage time Alireza Jahanbakhsh headed against the cross bar from four yards out.

The visitors stay rooted to the foot of the table, having doubled their points tally to two.

Albion remain in 16th place with 12 points from 14 games.

Next up, Brighton travel to West Ham United on Sunday 27 December.