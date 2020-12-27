Half-time with Hodges – West Ham United 0 Brighton & Hove Albion 1

Albion lead West Ham by a Neal Maupay goal to nil – Maupay’s fifth goal of the season.

Danny Welbeck and Solly March have also had good chances for Albion but have been foiled by Lukasz Fabianski.

The Seagulls have so far restricted the Hammers to half chances.

And Adam Lallana and to an extent Adam Webster are providing the ammunition for both Welbeck and Maupay.