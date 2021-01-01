Christmas tree recycling under way – with a chance to help children’s hospice
Christmas tree recycling is under way at dozens of sites across Brighton and Hove – along with a hassle-free scheme to have your tree collected for a donation to a children’s hospice.
The Christmas tree recycling sites operated by Brighton and Hove City Council started receiving trees between Christmas and the new year. For a full list, see below or click here.
The sites are open for trees until Monday 11 January and people are asked to remove all decorations and the pot before leaving a tree.
The council said: “Some of our collection sites have changed, so please check the latest information.
“Please only leave trees in the allocated sites – trees left anywhere else, including beside communal bins, will be fly-tipping and you could be fined.
“You can recycle real or artificial Christmas trees at our household waste recycling sites – or tips.
“Real Christmas trees can be chopped up and recycled in your garden waste if you’ve signed up to our paid-for collection service.
“We’re also teaming up this festive season with children’s hospice Chestnut Tree House and UK charity Just Helping for a special Christmas tree recycling scheme.
“For a donation, Chestnut Tree House will collect your Christmas tree from your home between Saturday 9 January and Tuesday 12 January, all done in a covid-secure way.”
To find out how, click here.
People can sign up through Just Helping to help raise much needed funds this Christmas, between now and Wednesday 6 January 2021.
To find out how, click here.
For more Christmas recycling information, including rubbish and recycling collections dates, click here.
Here are the Christmas tree recycling sites …
Brighton
- Bevendean – Upper Bevendean Avenue, opposite the shops, by the recycling site
- Coldean – Coldean Lane, opposite Park Road, near the corner of the A270 Lewes Road
- Dyke Road Avenue / Tongdean Lane – on the corner of Dyke Road Avenue
- Ditchling Road – the northern end of Hollingbury Park, opposite the golf course entrance on the corner of Woodbourne Avenue
- Kemp Town – Upper Bedford Street, by Hampshire Court, on the corner of Upper St James’s Street
- Montpelier Crescent – next to the recycling point
- Patcham – Ladies Mile Road, by the Clock Tower by Mackie Avenue
- Patcham – Mackie Avenue, at the corner of Plainfields by the playing field opposite the shops
- Preston Park – Preston Drove, by the northern entrance to the park, next to the recycling site
- Queen’s Park – South Avenue, by the pond
- Saltdean – Saltdean Park Road, by the Lido, in the car park by the recycling site
- The Level – Union Road, at the northern end of The Level, behind the recycling site
- Whitehawk – Wilson Avenue, in the entrance to the car park in East Brighton Park
- Woodingdean – Happy Valley car park, Falmer Road, opposite Crescent Drive South, to the left of the entrance barrier
- Woodingdean – Lockwood Crescent, Woodingdean Central Park, in the corner opposite the recycling point
Hove
- Adelaide Crescent – opposite number 34 on the south west of the green to the left of entrance
- Hangleton Park – on the left-hand side from the Lark Hill and Park Rise entrance
- Hove Museum – on the green in Pembroke Gardens behind the museum
- Hove Park – at the end of Orchard Road
- St Ann’s Well Gardens – by Nizells Avenue
- Wish Park – in Wish Road, in the north east corner, by the playground
Portslade
- Easthill Park – by the Millcross Road entrance
- Victoria Recreation Ground – Victoria Road, on the west side of the car park
*The old collection site in Brunswick Square is not in use. People are asked to use the collection points in Adelaide Crescent or St Ann’s Well Gardens instead. The council said: “Any trees left in Brunswick Square will be treated as fly-tipping and you could be fined.”
