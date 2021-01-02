brightonandhovenews@gmail.com
Brighton murder victim’s family make heartfelt plea for help bringing killer to justice

Posted On 02 Jan 2021 at 12:26 pm
The family of a man whose body was found in Brighton a year ago are urging the public to come forward with any information that could help bring his killer to justice.

Billy Henham

Billy Henham, 24, from Henfield was found in a disused building in North Street, Brighton, on Thursday 2 January 2020 after officers went there in response to a call.

Mr Henham’s family said: “Our son Bill was cruelly taken from us a year ago. He was killed for reasons that we cannot fathom.

“He was a kind and peaceful man who would happily talk and listen to those he came across in life.

“He had been living with us at home between periods of study at Ravensbourne University in London.

“We, alongside hundreds of others, gathered to mourn him at his funeral back in February and we all heard his friends talk about their love for him and the good times that they all shared.

“This past year has been hard for many people and we as a family are very grateful for all of the kindness shown to us, in what are especially challenging times for so many.

“We would like to thank everyone who has reached out to us and has kept our hopes up and our spirits high.

“We will remember Billy’s life with a smile and miss his gentle ways, smiling face and auburn hair.

“His death has left a huge hole in our family.”

Sussex Police said: “Four people – a 17-year-old boy (and) a 19, 26 and 27-year-old man – remain under investigation after being arrested on suspicion of murder.”

Detective Superintendent Alex Geldart, who is leading the investigation, said: “Our thoughts are with Bill’s family at the anniversary of such a tragic and senseless loss of life.

“We are actively pursuing several lines of inquiry and ask that anyone who has any information comes forward to police.

“We would ask that anyone who thinks that they may have any information about him or thinks they may have seen him late on New Year’s Eve or early on New Year’s Day 2020 in Brighton city centre to make contact with us.

“If you have any information which could help the investigation, please report online or ring 101 or go to the Major Incident Public Portal quoting Operation Gatling.

“Crimestoppers is offering a £10,000 reward for information given exclusively to the charity that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for Billy Henham’s murder.

“Contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or through the untraceable Anonymous Online Form.”

