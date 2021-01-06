Missing Brighton woman found safe

A Brighton woman who was reported missing last month has been found safe just hours after police issued a public appeal for help finding her.

Sussex Police said this morning (Wednesday 6 January): “Diana Hughes, who had been reported missing from Brighton on 24 December, has now been found safe.

“The 38-year-old was located in Brighton on Tuesday evening (5 January).”

Yesterday afternoon police issued a public appeal for help finding Ms Hughes, saying that concerns were growing for her welfare.