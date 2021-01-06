Three held after Brighton and Hove police seize drugs and £10k cash

A Brighton man is among three people to have been arrested after police seized drugs and about £10,000 cash yesterday (Tuesday 5 January).

Sussex Police said this afternoon: “Police investigating the supply of drugs in Brighton and Hove have arrested three people.

“Officers stopped a vehicle in Old Shoreham Road, Hove, at 7.30pm on Tuesday (5 January) and bags believed to contain cannabis and spice were located.

“The driver – a 27-year-old man from Brighton – was arrested on suspicion of possession of a class B drug with intent to supply and drug driving.

“Officers carried out an address search in the Prestonville Road and further bags suspected to contain cannabis and spice were located.

“A large quantity of cash – believed to be a sum of around £10,000 – was also seized.

“The 27-year-old suspect was further arrested on suspicion of acquiring, using or possessing criminal property.

“A 19-year-old man from Hackney was arrested at the property on suspicion of possession of a class B drug with intent to supply and concealing, disguising or removing criminal property.

“A 17-year-old male from Hackney was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a class B drug and acquiring, using or possessing criminal property.

“All three suspects remain in custody for questioning at this time.”

Inspector Claire Stephenson said: “This is an excellent example of teamwork with the Tactical Firearms Unit and Roads Policing working together to tackle the supply of drugs and help keep our local communities safe.

“If you have information or concerns about drugs, then we want to know about it.

“Anyone with information is urged to make the right call and report it to us online or by calling 101.”