Teenage boy arrested over murder of OAP

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the body of a 69-year-old woman was found in a leafy suburban street in Brighton.

At 6.55pm yesterday (Thursday, 7 January) police were called to the address in Cedars Gardens, Withdean, Brighton, where the woman was found deceased.

The boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is currently in custody for interview and further enquiries.

The boy and woman are known to each other.

Police are not currently looking for anyone else in relation to the crime and there is no risk to the local community.

The investigation, which is being carried out by detectives from the Surrey and Sussex Major Crime Team working with local officers, is at an early stage and no further information is available at present.