Toads Hole Valley plans remain a cause for concern

In the next few months, Brighton and Hove City Council is expected to consider granting planning permission for the huge Toads Hole Valley development.

With a population of around 3,500 people, workplaces for 1,800 and a 900-pupil school, the development will increase traffic on local Hove roads by 40 per cent.

Toads Hole Valley, the recently agreed Sackville development and other builds planned in Brighton and Hove will increase the population by around 23,000 people.

Despite hundreds of Hove residents raising concerns with the council, there is nothing in the planning application about improving infrastructure to reduce the impact this huge traffic-generating and environment-destroying development will have.

Congestion will be made worse as King George VI Avenue – the main route for Hove residents to access the bypass – is to be declassified from a major to a minor road.

Capacity will be reduced, so forcing traffic to seek other routes through already overcrowded residential streets. There is no logic to this.

There will be one major entrance and exit at the bottom of King George VI Avenue (Snakey Hill) into Toads Hole Valley.

Six thousand vehicles will use this entrance each day. Surely it would be better to have the main entrance at the top of Snakey Hill so that traffic can access the bypass directly to and from the estate? The council refuse to consider this.

Toads Hole Valley is a wildlife haven. Local and national wildlife groups have raised objections to the application.

Dormice, one of the UK’s most vulnerable species, protected by law, live there. Once their habitat has been destroyed, they will be given a traffic island in the middle of Snakey Hill to help them cross to the local copse to find a new home.

Hedgehogs will be saved by the workmen spotting them and moving them to safer ground! How much longer will Hangleton residents be able to enjoy hedgehogs visiting their gardens?

Hove’s drinking water comes from the aquifer at Toads Hole valley. Southern Water and the Environment Agency have concerns about the effect the 10-year building works and climate change will have on it.

Please support us in getting the council to understand that before this development is agreed a solution needs to be found to reduce the huge negative impact on humans, wildlife and the environment.

The easiest way to comment is to email planning.applications@brighton-hove.gov.uk quoting BH2018/03633 Toads Hole Valley.

Gareth Hall is a resident of the Hove Park and Goldstone Valley area.