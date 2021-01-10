Two hundred people arrested over Christmas for drink and drug driving

Police arrested more than 200 people over Christmas for drink and driving as part of their annual Christmas crackdown.

Sussex Police said that 212 drivers were arrested in just four weeks, with about half impaired by drink and the other half by drugs.

One of those caught during the crackdown, Carl Blackledge, 40, of Wardley Hotel, Somerhill Avenue, Hove, was banned from driving for a year.

He was arrested on Wednesday 17 December and, at Brighton Magistrates’ Court the next day, Blackledge pleaded guilty to drink driving.

He had been behind the wheel of a Citroen C4 in Somerhill Road with 47 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of his breath. The legal limit is 35 micrograms.

He was also fined £120 and ordered to pay prosecution costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £34, making £239 in total.

Josh Munro, 22, of Glenfalls Avenue, Patcham, appeared in court last month. He was banned from driving for 17 months after he pleaded guilty to drink driving.

He was caught driving a white BMW up the A2038 King George VI Avenue, also known as Snakey Hill, and along the A27 Brighton bypass.

Munro had 61 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of his breath. He was fined £120 and ordered to pay prosecution costs of £50 and a victim surcharge of £34, making £204 in total.

Sussex Police said of the drink and drug driving crackdown: “The campaign is run twice a year – in addition to routine roads policing 365 days a year – with the aim of protecting the public from the dangers of drink and drug-driving by educating motorists and targeting offenders.

Chief Inspector Michael Hodder, of the Surrey and Sussex Roads Policing Unit, said: “These statistics show that there is still a minority of people who think drink and drug driving is acceptable, with little regard to their lives or those of other people.

“There is simply no excuse for this and we will always take these incidents extremely seriously.

“Fortunately, the vast majority of road users are sensible and law-abiding but there are still some people who refuse to comply.

“It cannot be overstated how enormous the consequences of drink and drug-driving are. Even a small amount of alcohol or drugs can impair your judgment and seriously increase the risk of you injuring or killing yourself or someone else.

“We will be identifying anyone who is convicted as a result of this campaign and we hope that this will serve as an extra deterrent to those people who refuse to stop this unacceptable behaviour.”