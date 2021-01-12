brightonandhovenews@gmail.com
Family pay tribute to Sue Addis following shocking murder

Posted On 12 Jan 2021 at 12:49 pm
Sue Addis


The family of a Brighton restaurateur found murdered at her home in Withdean have paid tribute to the “loving and devoted” mother and grandmother.

A 17-year-old boy has been charged with the murder of Ms Addis, who died after being stabbed at her home in Cedars Gardens last Thursday.

Ms Addis ran the Donatello and Pinnochio restaurants in Brighton, and was well known in the community for supporting a range of charities and good causes in the city.

today, in a post on the Donatello Facebook page, the family said: “The entire family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to the many people in Brighton and Hove and beyond who have taken the time to pay such wonderful tributes to Sue Addis.

“Sue was a pioneering figure in the Brighton and Hove business community, supporting many charities and raising funds for a wide number of causes.

“To us, she was a loving and devoted mother and grandmother and as a family, we now ask for time and space to grieve her loss and begin to come to terms with life without her.”

The 17-year-old, who police say was known to Ms Addis, appeared at Hove Crown Court for a preliminary hearing yesterday. He will next appear for a plea hearing on February 11.

