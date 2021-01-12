Three fined over lockdown party on campus

Three people were given £200 fines after a large party at a Falmer hall of residence was broken up by police in the early hours of the morning.

The University of Sussex said would be taking “all necessary action” after students from several halls attended the party on Saturday night.

Although most students have been told to study online from their home town, those whose studies require hands on teaching, such as medicine, education and social work, have been allowed to come back.

A Sussex Police spokeswoman said: “Police were called to a large gathering of students at University of Sussex accommodation at 2.25am on Sunday (10 January).

“Officers attended and the group were swiftly dispersed back to their respective blocks.

“Three people were issued with £200 Fixed Penalty Notices (FPNs).

“Sussex Police reminds the public that restrictions are there to keep them safe. Where there are blatant breaches, officers will take enforcement action.

“Local communities are urged to continue to follow the regulations to curb the spread of the virus and help save lives.”

A University of Sussex spokesperson said: “The vast majority of students who are living on our campus are following the lockdown rules.

“We have been reminding students right from the start of the academic year that visitors are not allowed in residences – this is more important now than ever. The safety of our students, our staff and our community is imperative.

“Sussex Police and the University have made it clear that gathering in University residences, with people who are not in household bubbles, is absolutely forbidden.

“The University will also be taking all necessary action in relation to these recent unacceptable disruptions.”

Five cases of covid have been reported on Falmer campus this year, three on Monday, and 49 off campus.