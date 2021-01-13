Half time with Hodges – Manchester City 1 Brighton & Hove Albion 0

Albion can consider themselves unlucky to be behind at the interval as Phil Foden put the hosts in front on 43 minutes.

Albion have been compact at the back and sharp up front, with Leandro Trossard, Alexis Mac Allister and especially Percy Tau creating a few chances for the Seagulls.

Robert Sanchez in the Brighton goal made a good few saves from Kevin De Bruyne.

The keeper picked up a ball that Adam Webster was adjudged to have passed back to him.

But Albion survived the indirect free kick from eight yards.

So far though Tau, with his pace and good close control, has impressed the most for Brighton.