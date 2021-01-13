Premier League Match Day 18 – Manchester City v Brighton & Hove Albion
Percy Tau makes his long-awaited full Premier League debut for Brighton and Hove Albion against Manchester City.
Alexis Mac Allister also starts at the Etihad stadium.
And goalkeeper Christian Walton makes his first appearance in the match squad this season.
U23 players Reda Khadra, Jensen Weir, Max Sanders and Teddy Jenks are all named as substitutes for Albion.
