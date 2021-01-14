Brighton burglar jailed for three years

A “prolific offender” has been jailed for burgling two homes in Woodingdean, taking a car from outside one of them and buying cigarettes and alcohol with a stolen bank card.

Daniel Meehan, 28, of Thornsdale, Albion Hill, Brighton, broke into properties in Burnham Close and Batemans Road on the weekend of Saturday 27 June and Sunday 28 June last year.

Sussex Police said: “Meehan stole items from the houses including a wallet, sunglasses and a changing bag.

“He then took keys to a car which he used to drive himself to local petrol stations and shops.

“Inquiries revealed that he used one of the victim’s cards to buy himself a bottle of vodka, two bottles of prosecco and several packets of cigarettes.”

The police were called to his partner’s home, in Rosedene Close, Woodingdean, on Tuesday 30 June, where they found Meehan – and empty drinks bottles matching those that he had bought.

But Meehan ran off, breaking his ankle as he tried to get away from an officer who was trying to arrest him.

Sussex Police issued public appeals for help tracking down Meehan and seven weeks later, on Wednesday 12 August, they found him hiding on the roof at the same address. He was arrested.

The force said: “Meehan pleaded guilty to two counts of burglary, taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent, fraud by false representation and escaping lawful custody.”

He already had 31 convictions for 79 previous offences and, at Hove Crown Court on Tuesday (12 January), Judge Christine Henson sentenced Meehan to three years and two months in prison.

Detective Superintendent Mike Ashcroft said: “Meehan is a prolific offender who has 31 previous convictions for offences including burglary, vehicle offences and anti-social behaviour.

“He has caused significant distress to his victims and we sincerely hope he uses this custodial sentence to reflect on the impact of his actions and reforms his behaviour when he is released.

“Tackling burglary and those who cause harm in our local communities is an absolute priority for Brighton and Hove.

“Anyone committing burglaries in the city will be targeted and dealt with robustly.”