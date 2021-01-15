Coronavirus vaccine offers hope and here’s what to do

I know the news of another national lockdown was difficult to hear when so many had tried hard for so long to suppress the virus and stop transmission.

I really feel for everyone who is sick or has a family member who is sick and for those risking their lives daily to look after people in our hospitals and care homes.

Our emergency services are at full stretch and we are now in a more serious situation than in March so we must all continue to do our bit.

I know how tough this is for our businesses too with many fighting to stay afloat and for people who have lost their jobs and are struggling with living costs.

The pandemic has been incredibly difficult for everyone but an end is in sight.

The NHS is working hard to get the vaccine to everyone who is eligible as quickly as possible.

Priority is based on the risk to life. That means vaccinating the most vulnerable people first and people most at risk from coronavirus.

Currently, the NHS is working to make the vaccine available to people aged 80 and over, people who work in care homes and health care workers at high risk.

People are asked to wait until they are contacted. They will be contacted by the first NHS service that can offer the vaccine, whether that be at a hospital hub or a GP-led vaccination service.

Please do not contact your GP or other NHS service to ask for the vaccine. You will be invited to receive it when it is your turn. When you are contacted, please make it a priority to attend.

You can find out more about the vaccination programme on the Sussex Health and Care Partnership website https://www.sussexhealthandcare.uk/keepsussexsafe/sussex-covid-19-vaccination-programme.

I know the majority of people in the city are doing everything they can to follow the rules and protect each other and I want to thank you for this.

Please do what you can and encourage friends, family, neighbours and even your Facebook friends to do the same and to have the vaccine.

By both driving down infection rates and getting vaccinated, we can have a route out of this crisis.

Councillor Nancy Platts is the Labour opposition leader on Brighton and Hove City Council.