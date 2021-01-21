Man arrested after doctor attacked at Brighton A&E

A man has been arrested after a doctor was punched to the floor in the A&E (Accident and Emergency) Department at the Royal Sussex County Hospital.

The 20-year-old man is also accused of spitting in the face of a police officer while he was being arrested.

Sussex Police said that the force wanted to send “a clear message that attacks on officers will not be tolerated after a police officer and a doctor were assaulted in Brighton”.

Sussex Police said: “About 10.30pm on Wednesday (20 January), police were called to the Royal Sussex County Hospital to a report that a heavily intoxicated man had punched an A&E doctor to the floor.

“While being arrested for assaulting an emergency worker, the 20-year-old suspect spat directly in the face of a police officer and was further arrested for a second count of assaulting an emergency worker.

“The suspect remains in custody at this time.”

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Cullimore said: “Attacking frontline workers who are carrying out their duties to keep the public safe is simply unacceptable.

“Our officers work extremely hard to protect the public through what has been a challenging time for everyone – and there is no excuse for this kind of behaviour.

“I am personally very grateful to our officers and NHS staff for the incredible work they carry out to look after local communities.

“Any reports of assaults against emergency workers will be dealt with robustly.”