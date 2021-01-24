Missing teens found safe and well

Two missing teenagers have been found safe and well days after Sussex Police made a public appeal for help finding them.

Georgie Maynard, 13, was found in Hove last night (Saturday 23 January) hours after officers said that Tianna McQuade, 14, had also been located.

On Wednesday police said that the pair had last been seen last weekend and that officers were growing concerned for their welfare.

Late last night Brighton and Hove police tweeted: “We are pleased to announce missing Georgie Maynard has been found safe and well by officers in Hove this evening.

“He went missing with Tianna McQuade, who we safely located earlier on in the day.

“A huge thank you to everyone who RT’d our post.”

The public appeal for help was also given considerable publicity by local media including Brighton and Hove News.

Sussex Police said on Wednesday: “Police are concerned for the welfare of two missing teenagers in Brighton.

“Georgie Maynard, 13, and Tianna McQuade, 14, were last seen in the Woodingdean area on Sunday (18 January) and are believed to be together.”