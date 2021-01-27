Police hunt witness who failed to turn up at court

A judge has issued a warrant for the arrest of a witness who failed to appear at court.

Adam Scoble, 28, was due to give evidence at a trial at Brighton Crown Court.

Adam, who is described as white, 5ft 6in and slim with brown eyes, and facial, neck and wrist tattoos, comes from Hove and frequents the Brighton and Hove areas.

Detective Constable Jenny Dunn of Brighton CID said: “If you have seen Adam or if you know where he is, please contact us on 101 or online quoting serial 464 of 27/01.

“You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”