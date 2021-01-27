The Stranglers Brighton Dome show rescheduled to 17th February 2022

The Stranglers are, once again, incredibly saddened to confirm that they have had no alternative but to reschedule the planned 2021 spring tour, due to the ongoing pandemic.

This decision has not been taken lightly, especially as the tour has already been moved back, but the ongoing issues surrounding the Covid pandemic are continuing to play havoc with live music. Due to the uncertainty around the tightening of lockdown regulations in the UK and the rollout of the vaccinations over the coming months, it was decided that the tour should be postponed until early 2022.

It has been an immense challenge to move the tour again but ultimately The Stranglers are determined to make it happen as planned from the outset. After almost a year of inactivity on the road, the band are all chomping at the bit to get back to playing live but their safety, as well as that of the crew and fans, is of paramount importance. All purchased tickets remain valid for the new dates. “We hope you understand that we have been left with no other choice and, believe us, we share your disappointment. Look forward to seeing you all on the road next year”.

The Stranglers last performed in Brighton on 26th March 2019. The Brighton & Hove News Music Team were in attendance. See our photos and read our review HERE.

Tickets for the rescheduled Brighton Dome 2022 concert can be located HERE.

More information on The Stranglers can be found HERE.