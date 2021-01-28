Brighton buses fitted with anti-virus air filters



All of the Brighton and Hove Buses fleet is being fitted with air filters which the company says will remove 99/9% of viruses and bacteria.

As the pandemic has progressed, more evidence has pointed to the virus being transmitted via smaller airborne particles, which means good air flow is a important tool in stopping it spreading.

The new filters, which use fans to push air through the filters, are made by train builder Bombardier.

They will be fitted on all the company’s buses over the next month.

In an email to customers, the company said: “Buses already have a natural means of refreshing the air, as doors open at regular intervals and we encourage windows to be kept open.

“Our new air filters will take out 99.99% of viruses and bacteria as air flows into both decks and the driver’s cab to help keep the air cleaner and consequently bus travel safer.

“A good flow of fresh air is regularly cited as the next most important safety protection after ‘Hands Face and Space’.”

Customers are still asked to wear masks, use hand sanitiser provided, maintain social distancing and keep windows open.

Those who are exempt are asked to wear sunflower lanyards or show exemption cards to help drivers where possible.

To apply for an exemption card, call 01273 886200 or click here.