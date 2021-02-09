Missing teenager found hours after public appeal
A missing teenager has been found hours Sussex Police issued a public appeal for help locating him.
The force said yesterday (Monday 8 February) that they were looking for 15-year-old Harvey Stone, from Peacehaven.
The youngster, who has links to Brighton, had been missing since Saturday.
Sussex Police said today (Tuesday 9 February): “Missing Harvey Stone, 15, who was last seen at 6.30pm on Saturday (6 February) has been located.
“He was found on Monday evening (8 February).”
