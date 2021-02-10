Suspected animal abuser from Brighton arrested and brought before court

A Brighton man suspected of animal cruelty has been arrested and brought before a court.

Jack Saunders, 27, of Selsfield Drive, Moulsecoomb, was wanted for failing to answer bail in Brighton, leading police to offer a £500 reward.

Sussex Police said today (Wednesday 10 February): “A man who was wanted for failing to respond to bail has been arrested.

“Jack Saunders, 27, from Brighton, was arrested and charged with failing to surrender to bail at the appointed time and engaging in controlling and coercive behaviour.

“He appeared at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Saturday 6 February and has been remanded in custody to appear at court on Monday 8 March.”

Saunders was alleged to have breached bail conditions imposed after his arrest in April on suspicion of criminal damage and causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal.