Train services cut to match drop in demand

Posted On 11 Feb 2021 at 2:37 pm
Train bosses are bringing in a reduced timetable to match the drop in demand as fewer people travel on public transport during the coronavirus pandemic.

Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR) said today (Thursday 11 February) that train times on Southern and Thameslink would change from Monday 22 February.

GTR said that the “new, reduced weekday timetable … better matches current demand and times when key workers and others make essential journeys”.

The train operator said that its priority was to maintain a safe and reliable service and it urged passengers to check online for the timetable changes.

It said: “The new timetable focuses services on early morning, late evening and peak-time. School travel is also accommodated in anticipation of the potential reopening.

“There are fewer trains than normal pre-covid levels to keep services running as reliably as possible. This is at a time when far fewer people are travelling and when railway employees, like everyone, are affected by coronavirus.

“Weekend timetables won’t change but may be affected, as usual, by planned engineering work.”

GTR chief operating officer Steve White said: “I’d urge people to remember you should only be travelling at the moment if your journey is essential.

“We are all being asked to stay home instead to protect the NHS and save lives.

“Our priority is to maintain a safe and reliable service for those making essential journeys who are keeping our country running through this difficult time.

“Those who do have to travel can be reassured that we’re regularly sanitising our trains and stations with a long-lasting virucide.

“With only 15 per cent of our normal passenger numbers, this new timetable will provide trains when they are most needed at a time when our colleagues, like so many others across the country, are affected by coronavirus.

“Please check ahead online as the service changes are being updated at National Rail Enquiries to allow you to plan your journey with confidence.

“We will continue to review and improve our service based on feedback from our passengers, hospitals, vaccination centres and schools to ensure we best meet their needs in the future.”

GTR said: “Changes for the first two weeks, commencing Monday 22 February, are now available in journey planners.

“The process of making the changes for future weeks to online journey planners such as National Rail Enquiries www.nationalrail.co.uk will be completed as quickly as possible.

“A summary of the main changes can be found online on Great Northern, Thameslink and Southern’s websites where, additionally, full timetables will be available from Friday 19 February.”

