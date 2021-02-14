Bogus workman cons elderly woman out of £2k

A bogus workman conned an elderly woman out of £2,000, Sussex Police said.

The force said: “Sussex Police is warning Brighton and Hove residents to remain vigilant to scams.

“The warning comes after people were contacted from someone pretending to be from the local council to say emergency work needed to be completed on their properties.

“Police received three reports of this offence from Monday 25 January to Wednesday 27 January.

“The first instance saw an elderly man contacted via telephone from someone requesting money for work required on his basement. The man recognised it was a scam and hung up the phone.

“The following day a man attended an elderly woman’s address and stated urgent repair works were required. The woman paid a total of £2,000 to the man.

”Finally on Wednesday (27 January) a man was approached outside his property and was asked for money. No money was handed over.

”Police would like to hear from anyone else who may have fallen victim to this crime or anyone who can assist the ongoing investigation. You can report information online.”

Police urged people to remember