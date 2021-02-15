Missing girl found safe

A missing girl who was believed to have come by train to Brighton and Hove has been found safe, Sussex Police said yesterday (Sunday 14 February).

The force issued a public appeal for help finding 16-year-old Maisie Stretch, from Hastings, who went missing last Wednesday (10 February).

Police asked people to look out for her on Friday (12 February) and yesterday morning they said that she had been found in Hastings.

Sussex Police said: “Maisie Stretch, 16, who had been missing from Hastings since Wednesday (10 February) has now been found and is safe.

“Police have thanked local people who provided information to help the search.”