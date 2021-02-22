Premier League Match Day 25 – Brighton & Hove Albion v Crystal Palace

It’s the one we have all been waiting for as Albion take on arch rivals Crystal Palace this evening (Monday 22 February).

The Seagulls are unchanged at the Amex.

Albion lost to Palace in the last game played in front of a full house at the Amex 51 weeks ago in February last year.

Since then the Seagulls have drawn at Selhurst Park, earlier this season, and of course let’s not forget Brighton completed that famous double, winning home and away, against the Eagles in the 2018-19 season.