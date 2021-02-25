brightonandhovenews@gmail.com
Coronavirus rate in Brighton and Hove among Britain’s lowest 10 per cent

The rate of new coronavirus infections in Brighton and Hove is among the lowest 10 per cent in the country, the director of public health said today (Thursday 25 February).

Alistair Hill said: “In the seven days up to (Friday) 19 February, based on data published on (Tuesday) 23 February, we had 146 confirmed new covid-19 cases in Brighton and Hove.

“This is 27 per cent less than the previous week, equivalent to a weekly rate of 50 per 100,000 residents and lower than the rate for England, which was 120 per 100,000 and the south east which was 82 per 100,000.”

Yesterday there were 51 inpatients with covid-19 at the Royal Sussex County Hospital, in Brighton, he said, including 18 patients in need of critical care.

Mr Hill said: “Once again, I’m happy to share that cases have reduced in Brighton and Hove. Our rates put us in the lowest 10 per cent of all local authorities in England.

“While we are certainly moving in the right direction, remember that we’ve come down from an extremely high position and there’s still a way to go.

“Prevention is still crucial and we are still in a lockdown. Please keep up with the good work you’ve been doing.

“The government has this week shared their plan for gradually lifting the lockdown in England.

“This is something we can all look forward to but I do want to reinforce that this is a roadmap and not set in stone.

“Restrictions will only be lifted on these dates if we keep the virus under control. So please keep following the guidance, get tested and book your vaccine as soon as you are able to.

“This week vaccination invites are being sent to informal carers and people on the Learning Disability Register. If you haven’t yet received an invite, please wait to hear from your GP.

“If you were offered the vaccine earlier in the year and haven’t already taken it up, please book an appointment as soon as possible.

“For anyone who is 65 or over, clinically extremely vulnerable, a frontline health or social care worker or who is eligible for a carer’s allowance, the fastest way to get your vaccination is to book through the national booking system to go to the Brighton Centre.

“Even if you’ve had covid, you still need to get a vaccine to protect yourself and others and help stop the spread.

“For anyone who’s concerned or unsure about getting the vaccine I would like to remind you that months of testing have proven that the vaccines are safe.

“They have been tested with adults of all ages, people with a range of health conditions and from different ethnic backgrounds.

“And for those who are worried about leaving the house to go to a busy vaccination centre, please be reassured that every precaution is being taken to make sure they are safe and if you need support to get there it is available.”

