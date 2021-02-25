brightonandhovenews@gmail.com
Music discovery app launches connecting artists with fans

Posted On 25 Feb 2021
A free to join social media app created exclusively for up-and-coming musicians to connect with new fans and monetise audio-visual content will launch next month.

Pefoma is a one-stop-shop for unsigned acts to gain exposure to fans looking to discover new music.

Riding the wave of demand seen during the pandemic for online music performances, the app creates a virtual home for artists of all genres to interact with fans wanting to be the first to hear new music.

Artists can upload music videos and monetise live stream performances to music lovers all on a single platform, without the need for third-party payment or booking integration. Pefoma is also the only known platform where artists earn all revenue generated from their profile, with no fees or cut of revenue taken when using the app.

Fans will have access to exclusive content not available outside of the app, while live stream performance include a comment feature where they can say hello, make song requests and chat with other viewers – instantly reacting to what’s happening on screen.

Founder of Pefoma, Steven Arinze, said, “This is the only social media app of its kind where fans can enjoy direct access to musicians and their content.

“The brilliant reality is that fans can follow as many artists as they like and show them just how much they enjoy their music through gifting the artist coins that will help them on their musical journey.

“For the first time ever, fans can truly feel part of their favourite artists’ story right from the very beginning, while the musicians themselves have more control over their brand than ever before.”

The Pefoma app will be available to download on the Apple and Google play store on the 1st March.

Find out more at:
www.pefoma.com/
www.facebook.com/pefoma
www.instagram.com/pefoma_
twitter.com/Pefoma_

Further information:

Founded in 2020 by Steven Arinze, Pefoma is a social media app for artists to take full control over their content and brand.

With no sign-up or joining fees for either artists or fans, the platform is a haven for new music discovery and a ready-made experience for unsigned artists to access a wider audience.

Complete immersion between musicians and their fans is at the heart of the app, with fans able to show appreciation for artists’ content through the in-app purchase of coins to spend how they wish.

Live streaming, videos and exclusive content not seen outside of Pefoma means fans have never-before-seen access to their favourite performers, while artists themselves can monetise this experience with 100% return on any revenue made.

