Hove woman charged with making hundreds of hoax 999 calls

A woman from Hove has been charged with making hundreds of hoax 999 calls, Sussex Police said.

Wendy Sirisena, 39, unemployed, of Sherbourne Road, Hangleton, has been bailed to appear before magistrates on Thursday 1 April.

Sussex Police said: “Police have charged a 39-year-old woman with two offences under the Communications Act 2003.

“Wendy Sirisena, unemployed, of Sherbourne Road, Hove, is charged with two counts of making abusive and nuisance calls to emergency services between Wednesday 1 July 2020 and Thursday 21 January 2021.

“One count relates to an alleged 289 calls made to South East Coast Ambulance Service while the second relates to an alleged 113 calls made to Sussex Police.

“Officers also charged Sirisena with two breaches of a community protection notice issued on Wednesday 20 January.

“The breaches were allegedly made on Saturday 23 January and Thursday 4 February 2021.

“Sirisena was bailed to appear at Brighton Magistrates Court on 1 April 2021.”