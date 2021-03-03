brightonandhovenews@gmail.com
First trailer for Grace released ahead of Mothers’ Day broadcast

The first trailer for the long-awaited television adaptation of Peter James’ Roy Grace novels has been released.

Grace, which stars John Simm in the title role, will first air on Sunday, March 14.

Sunday’s episode, Dead Simple, is the first of two two-hour episodes based on the first two stories in the popular Roy Grace series, Dead Simple and Looking Good Dead.

The show’s synopsis says it opens with Grace running enquiries into long forgotten cold cases with little or no prospect of success.

He’s fixated by the disappearance of his beloved wife, Sandy, which haunts his thoughts. His unorthodox police methods have come under scrutiny once again and Grace is walking a career tightrope and risks being moved from the job he loves most.

With so much at stake, his colleague Detective Sergeant Glenn Branson knows he has more to give and asks him for help with a case. When a stag night prank appears to go wrong and the groom goes missing, Branson calls upon Grace to unravel events that led to the mysterious disappearance three days before his wedding to his beautiful fiancé.

A successful property developer with everything to live for, there is no trace of the missing groom. Is this a case of stag night shenanigans gone badly awry? Or is this something more sinister?

With nothing but instinct, a lingering suspicion and his obsessive nature, Grace doggedly pursues the groom’s disappearance and becomes uneasily close to the bride to be.

The episode airs at 8pm.

  1. Chaz. 3 March 2021 at 6.58pm Reply

    Finally.
    Grace is the one Detective that has not been on TV before.
    Peter James has written many more so this could run for years.
    So looking forward to this. Great work everyone.

