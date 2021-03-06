Brighton woman jailed for burglary

A Brighton woman has been jailed for burglary and handling stolen goods.

Sophie Gullen, 31, of Church Street, Brighton, was jailed for four and a half years in total.

Gullen, formerly of Cambridge Road, Hove, admitted the charges when she appeared before Judge Stephen Mooney at Hove Crown Court.

She also admitted being in breach of a suspended sentence for burglary.

Gullen was jailed for three years for breaking into a property in Regency Square, Brighton.

She was jailed for 15 months, to be served concurrently, for handling stolen goods, including electronic items, clothes, a bag and purse.

They were stolen from a property in Tidy Street, Brighton, last September.

And 18 months of a suspended sentence was activated, to be served consecutively, making a total sentence of four and a half years.