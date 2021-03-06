Only a few tickets left for socially distanced Penelope Isles concerts!

Brighton based Penelope Isles are set to play Lewes at The Con Club for three socially distanced seated shows over the weekend of Saturday 22nd – Sunday 23rd May 2021.

The Saturday matinee show tickets only available HERE via DICE (One 3 seat group and one 4 seat group available).

The Saturday evening show has already sold out!

The Sunday tickets available with no booking fee above or from: DICE or Seetickets.

Show times:

Saturday 22nd May:

5.00pm – 6.30pm

7.45pm – 9.15pm

Sunday 23rd May

7.45pm – 9.15pm

These shows have been rescheduled from September and December 2020, and March 2021. Tickets from March are valid for the new shows, but if you hold tickets from the September or December shows these need to be reallocated due to the change of format of this show, so please contact your point of purchase to do so.

Penelope Isles stated: “Thanks to everyone who has bought tickets for our postponed gig at Con Club, Lewes. Tickets have been flying off the shelves and we’ve been working hard behind the scenes to make sure the show happens ASAP. We’ll be turning the original one night into a series of socially distanced performances at the Con Club in May 2021. This will mean a slightly different approach to things, but we promise you a great show! We can’t wait to see you all soon.”

For every sibling band forged in rivalry, many others mount an unassailable genetic argument for keeping the music in the family. The latter is assuredly the case with Penelope Isles, a brother-sister-centred alt-rock quartet from Brighton (via Isle of Man) whose debut album, ‘Until the Tide Creeps In’, was released through Bella Union last summer. Formed around the chemistry between dual songwriters Jack and Lily Wolter, the quartet’s expansive DIY mix of translucent dream-pop, fuzz-rock guitars and indie-psych flushes comes lovingly dipped in exquisite harmonies and lustrous melodies: a combination so intuitive, you’d think it was in their blood.

Though Jack and Lily write separately, their disparate songs were chucked into a shared pot and Penelope Isles surfaced, fuelled by a passion of lo-fi sounding records and a DIY ethos inspired by all those who sail its seas: Pavement, Deerhunter, Pixies and Tame Impala number among notable influences, alongside Radiohead and The Thrills.

Produced by Jack, their debut LP was made at Bella Studios in Brighton and co-mixed by Iggy B (whose credits include John Grant, Spiritualized and Lost Horizons) in London’s Bella Studios with a homegrown aesthetic and live clarity as guiding principles. “There was a lot more pressure on me to make a great sounding album knowing it was going out on Bella Union.” says Jack. “And it was important that we recorded these songs ourselves.”

‘Until The Tide Creeps’ was included in Rough Trade’s top 100 albums of 2019 as well opening track ‘Chlorine’ being named ‘Song Of The Year’ by BBC6Music’s Shaun Keaveny.

The Line of Best Fit, DIY, Brooklyn Vegan and BBC6 Music have all championed Penelope Isles’ bracing live form, with live sessions released with KEXP, Audiotree and KCRW whilst on tour in the States.

The band’s dynamic show has become a must-see on many festival bills. From close-knit family ties to world stages, Penelope Isles’ growth curve is fast becoming a surge.

The Brighton & Hove News have witnessed Penelope Isles live many times and they never fail to deliver. Read our report from the sold out concert at Chalk in Brighton during 2019 – CLICK HERE.

Visit the Penelope Isles website HERE.