Brighton bands Dakka Skanks and The Freedub Press announce gig with The Members

Posted On 08 Mar 2021 at 3:48 pm
Dakka Skanks live in Brighton 2019 (pic Karl Smith)

An exciting evening of Punk, Ska and Reggae has been lined up at the height of summer on Saturday 3rd July 2021 and will feature none other than The Members, along with Dakka Skanks and The FreeDub Press.

The Members

Punk legends, The Members will be headlining the concert which will be taking place at The Con Club in Lewes. The Members originally formed in Camberley, Surrey way back in 1976. They signed to Richard Branson’s Virgin label in 1978 and then shot to stardom in 1979 with their classicsThe Sound Of The Suburbs which climbed to No.12 in the UK Singles Chart and Offshore Banking Business’ which also broke into the Top 40. The band bounced back into action 2007 and in 2021 are still on the case with their reggae tinged (post) punk anthems.

Dakka Skanks live in Lewes 2019 (pics Cris Watkins Photography/PunInFocus) (click on pics to enlarge!)

Brighton based five-piece Dakka Skanks are a band seriously committed to bringing hard reggae, ska, dub and punk rhythms together in a fresh style. They are a young band led by vocalist Clara Byrne who sports a ‘skinhead girl’ haircut. Their songs are well crafted with interesting changes of rhythm between ska and dub reggae, and plenty of catchy hooks. They are a fun band live and perform with snappy reggae fills whilst giving it plenty of power. We caught them live (when supporting Bad Manners) at The Con Club in 2019 – read our review HERE.

The FreeDub Press

Also hailing from Brighton, are The FreeDub Press who are a six-piece outfit that cross dub, reggae, ska and hip-hop. They offer up fast-paced and expressive lyrical deliveries, along with groove-heavy bass lines and some lovely saxophone melodies, which are just the icing on this perfectly baked band-cake. They are musically tight, politically on point and are sure to get you skanking!

Tickets are available with no booking fees from www.tickettailor.com

The Members live in Sheffield 2019 (pic Nick Linazasoro)

