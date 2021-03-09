Paul Weller – Brighton Centre gig moved to Saturday 2nd April 2022

Paul Weller gets back on the road to Brighton with his rescheduled date on Saturday 2nd April 2022, where he will again be appearing at the Brighton Centre – grab your tickets HERE.

Paul’s eagerly awaited last album ‘On Sunset’ was released on June 12th last year. ‘On Sunset’ was Paul’s first release for his new label Polydor. It will now be followed on the same label by ‘Fat Pop’, which hits the streets in various formats on 14th May 2021.

For more details head to the official Paul Weller store

More information on Paul Weller, click here: paulweller.com

