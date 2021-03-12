CCTV of seafront graffiti suspects released



CCTV images of four people police would like to speak to in connection with offensive graffiti scrawled across the seafront has been released.

An investigation was launched after graffiti was reported on the Upside down House and beach café. It is believed the incident occurred between 11pm on Friday (5 March) and 7am Saturday (6 March).

Police have released CCTV images of four people they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.



Investigating Officer Inspector David Robinson said: “We completely deplore this type of behaviour and I would urge members of the public to view the picture carefully and contact us if you believe you recognise any of the persons.

“If you are one of the people in the pictures please come forward and make yourself known to us.

“Anyone who witnessed the graffiti incident or has information about those responsible can report information online or ring 101 quoting serial 564 of 06/03.”