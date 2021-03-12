“We Want Sweet, We Want Sweet” – Glam Rockers ‘Sweet’ announce 2 Sussex gigs!

Following the success of their Christmas UK Tour in 2019, legendary 70’s rock band SWEET will once again embark upon a pre-Christmas UK Tour. The 16-date nationwide tour will start on Thursday 25th November in Brighton at CHALK and on Saturday 4th December they will be appearing at the De La Warr Pavilion in Bexhill-on-Sea. Special guests on the tour will be the popular Thin Lizzy tribute band Limehouse Lizzy.

Tickets are on sale via www.thegigcartel.com, plus Brighton CHALK tickets can also be purchased HERE and the De La Warr Pavilion tickets can be bought from HERE.

SWEET continue to tour and perform to sell out audiences around the globe with over 55 million records sold worldwide and 34 number 1 hits worldwide.

Gene Simmons of KISS says, “Without the Sweet there would not have been a KISS.”

“We wanted to be The Sweet” – Nikki Sixx, Mötley Crüe

“This is the band I wish I had been in.” – Joe Elliot, Def Leppard

By the early 70’s The Sweet were arguably the hottest ticket in town with a string of top ten records in the UK and Europe including ‘Blockbuster’, ‘Hellraiser’, ‘Ballroom Blitz’, ‘Teenage Rampage’ and ‘The Sixteens’.

In 1975 the USA had discovered the band with ‘Fox On The Run’ hitting the number 3 spot in the Billboard 100. Another self-penned hit ‘Action’ followed in 1976 firmly establishing Sweet in the US charts.

On the face of it they were primarily a singles band, however, with the landmark albums including ‘Desolation Boulevard’ (1975) and ‘Give Us a Wink’ (1976), the band showed a much harder rocking band. The album ‘Level Headed’, released in 1978, brought with it another award winning million-selling worldwide hit with ‘Love is Like Oxygen’ written by Andy Scott.

In 1979, lead singer Brian Connolly left the original line up leaving Andy Scott, Steve Priest and Mick Tucker to continue as a three-piece. Sadly, Brian Connolly and Mick Tucker passed away in 1997 and 2002 respectively, and Steve Priest passed last year in June, having relocated to the USA. Andy Scott is left to fly the flag.

The 2021 line-up features founding member, Andy Scott (lead guitar, vocals), Bruce Bisland (drums, vocals), Lee Small (bass, vocals) and Paul Manzi (lead vocals). They have recorded a new 12 song album titled ‘Isolation Boulevard’ – details HERE.

The Sweet still tour the world extensively with one of the most dynamic and slick live shows on the circuit. 1968 to 2021, 53 years and counting of hellraising, star chasing, trail blazing. The Sweet continue to walk loud and proud in the rock and roll universe.

More on the Sweet HERE.

“Are you ready Steve?, Uh huh, Andy?, Yeah, Mick?, Okay, Alright fellas, let’s go”……..

