No sinners – Brighton & Hove Albion beat the Saints and move back up the league

Southampton 1 Brighton & Hove Albion 2

A huge Seagulls performance and one in which they went back in front after being pegged back.

After a strong start Albion went ahead from a Pascal Gross corner, although the ball looked to be about as far away from the quadrangle line as is legal, however, Lewis Dunk powered a header home from the edge of the penalty area.

Albion looked comfortably for a while and tried to fashion some chances a goal mouth scramble saw Adam Lallana almost fire off a half volley.

On the half hour good work from James Ward- Prowse and Ryan Bertrand presented Che Adams with close range volley that he blasted past Robert Sanchez for 1-1 . Dunk not quite being able to cut the cross out.

Albion had chances to go back in front before the interval one glorious one for Gross who after work from Dan Burn and Leandro Trossard found him self one on one with Fraser Forster but the keeper managed to deflect the shot away after Gross appeared to lose his balance whilst shooting.

It was by far Burn’s most useful contribution as the tall wing back gave the ball away several times.

Trossard also had a clear cut chance just before the interval but Forster was equal to that as well.

Andi Zeqiri replaced Burn as the second hald started and looked accomplished at wing back having a shot from a wide angle that just flew wide.

Albion’s winner came from a great move – Lallana strode through the midfield and picked out Welbeck on the edge of the area he flicked the ball into the path of Trossard who fired his effort high into the roof of the net to put Albion back on front.

Albion had to weather a few storms including Kyle Walker- Peters claim for a penalty that was checked by VAR late on.

The Seagulls now move back above Newcastle by a point into sixteenth. The Albion taking on the Magpies at the Amex next Saturday 20th March.