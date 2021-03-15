Black Deer reveal 2021 Festival lineup – includes Van Morrison, Robert Plant & Imelda May

Black Deer Festival will be the first major festival to restart the live music calendar with the announcement that the ‘UK’s Best New Festival’ (Independent Festival Awards 2018) has moved 2021’s original date just a week later than scheduled to 25th – 27th June 2021.

The dedicated independent artisans behind the much-loved and respected festival have been working hard to reconfirm artists, suppliers and vendors and move forward and plan a full and successful festival this summer compliant with latest Government guidelines.

The event which will take place in the scenic Eridge Park, Tunbridge Wells, TN15 8DE and now will run across three days – Friday 25th, Saturday 26th and Sunday 27th June 2021.

There will be a mixture of established and legendary acts for the line-up for this year’s festival. These will reflect an eclectic and diverse mix of incredible talent from the world of Americana, Folk, Country and beyond.

Bringing together all elements of Americana and country, Black Deer Festival goers can fully immerse themselves in the community, music, food and storytelling of a culture like no other. Priding themselves on a true sense of community and togetherness, the festival organisers have built on the success of their first two years.

Black Deer are excited to let ticket holders know that some of the biggest names in live music have reconfirmed for the rescheduled 2021 dates with a top line-up including legendary Van Morrison, Robert Plant’s latest collaboration Saving Grace with Suzi Dian, and Irish roots superstar singer and songwriter Imelda May.

Showcasing music of an independent spirit across multiple stages, exquisite live fire cooking, layers of custom motorcycle culture and a curated marketplace of artisans and makers, Black Deer is a family destination festival with a community ethos.

“We’re very excited to be able to push our plans, bring together our beloved community for a 2021 edition of Black Deer and deliver one hell of a (safe!) summer party. The UK live music industry has been hit hard and we feel it is so important to support our artists, their teams and the wider festival community at the earliest opportunity. It’s not going to be easy, but we’re doing everything we can to make Black Deer Festival 2021 one to remember!” – Gill Tee & Deborah Shilling, Co-Founders

Joining an already-acclaimed 2021 line-up is Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls, Ward Thomas, The London African Gospel Choir interpreting Paul Simon’s Graceland on its 35th anniversary, Talisk, Emily Barker and Lady Nade. Further artists will be announced in due course. Visit HERE for a run-down of all of the confirmed acts for 2021.

“This looks like a great bill. I’ve worked alongside most of these people in recent times… over here or over there… there’s power and beauty. Looking forward to it…” – Robert Plant.

“I am excited beyond words to be getting back into the live saddle again, playing with my band to a real audience – after the year we’ve had, it’s an incredible feeling. It feels good to kick off with an independent festival as well. I can’t wait!” – Frank Turner

