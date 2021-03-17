Brighton shoegaze dreampoppers HANYA announce local gig as part of rescheduled UK tour

Rising Brighton shoegaze dreampoppers HANYA have announced that they will now be heading out on tour in October and November 2021. Thankfully they will be performing a home town gig up at The Hope & Ruin on Queens Road in Brighton on Wednesday 10th November 2021. Purchase your gig tickets at Resident music or from HERE.

Making their ascent from Brighton’s thriving talent pool, indie upcomers HANYA continue to show us they have a lot to offer. Named after the hannya mask traditionally worn in Noh theatre, the group was originally constructed by guitarist and vocalist Heather exploring the many faces of a female psyche; later the fully-formed collective emerged, recruiting three friends with impressive musical backgrounds to assemble the dream-pop quartet.

Thanks to the group’s captivating songwriting, hazy soundscapes and thick-grooved basslines, HANYA have received a whirlwind of support across the alternative scene from key UK tastemakers in radio, including Jack Saunders, Huw Stephens (BBC Radio 1) and Tom Robinson (BBC 6 Music), as well as a plethora of support from leading UK DIY press including The Quietus, Gigwise and Line of Best Fit.

Following on from their trip stateside to New Colossus festival in NYC, HANYA released ‘Texas’ (in August 2020) the follow-on single from their EP ‘Sea Shoes’. The track received a wash of support across the alternative realm, leading to Clash Magazine naming it “A gorgeous shoe gaze hymn” and Jack Saunders remarking “It’s a beauty, that.” During his hotly-tipped BBC Radio 1 Indie Show.

Their latest track came out in November 2020 and is titled ‘Monochrome’ – You won’t regret it! Heather’s vocals have stepped up a notch as she whisks you away on a cloud of loveliness. Think Slowdive or The Sundays and you’re there! I seriously love it so much that it hurts! – listen to or purchase it HERE.

But fear not HANYA fans as new material is imminent! 24th March 2021 to be precise, when the band drop ‘Lydia’ – details HERE.

Don’t miss your chance to catch HANYA’s intimate shows before they follow-on in the steps of their peers, this group have guaranteed their spot as a band with momentum.

“Live they create truly a mesmerising and unforgettable experience”. Clash Magazine.

“What Hanya do incredibly well is performing musical u-turns. Their songs may start off as an earnest ballad then – BAM! it’s a full-blown post-punk rager.” The Quietus.

“All-consuming, addictive offering…drenched in sublime shoegaze” Line of Best Fit.

Check HAYNA out on YouTube, visit their Bandcamp page HERE and check out their website HERE.