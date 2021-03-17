brightonandhovenews@gmail.com
‘Oi Oi’ – the Cockney Rejects are heading back to Sussex

Posted On 17 Mar 2021
Cockney Rejects live at the Con Club, Lewes 16.12.18 (pic Alan Poole) (click on pic to enlarge!)

Rarely in the long history of British rock’n’roll has there been a story of such depth, magnitude and sheer turbulence as that of the Cockney Rejects, who have announced a welcome return to Sussex at the same venue (The Con Club, Lewes) they appeared at back on 16th December 2018 – Read our review of that gig HERE.

‘The Rejects’ were formed in the late Seventies in East London as an answer to the art school punk that had dominated the scene up until then.Fiercely working class in stance and attitude, the band eschewed the political ramblings of punk’s first wave and sang about the circumstances that surrounded them and millions of street kids in Britain’s inner cities- Police harassment, street battles and football to name three.

Signed by EMI after playing four local gigs (less than the pistols!) they found themselves playing sell out tours the length and breadth of the UK and seeing their debut album storm the charts.

Top Of The Pops appearances followed, which became the stuff of legend as the band generally ran amok in the hallowed White City Studios, finally getting banned from the show for their boisterous behaviour.

In 1980 the band recorded a riotous version of ‘I’m Forever Blowing Bubbles’ to celebrate the fact that their beloved West Ham United had reached the FA cup final that year, but their devotion to all things claret and blue proved to be their downfall as the gigs became battlegrounds between the band and rival supporters, culminating in the vicious ‘Battle of Birmingham’ that led to serious criminal charges that in turn led to the band being finished as a touring unit.

With the band’s first phase being over, in the interim they were discovered by a brand new fan base such as US bands Rancid and Green Day, who cherished the Rejects and their terrace punk singalong anthems which, in turn, inspired a new generation of kids to check them out.

Due to overwhelming demand, the band returned to the live circuit in 2000, and have since gone from strength to strength, playing to hundreds of thousands of people across the globe with a live set that is so energetic that it has to be seen to be believed.

With the fractionalization of the late ‘70’s and early ‘80’s now gone for good, with every gig becoming a party for fans and band alike, the Cockney Rejects go from strength to strength. Start your Christmas celebrations early this year by seeing them perform their energetic live set in Sussex at The Con Club in Lewes on Thursday 2nd December 2021 as part of their of the 14-date UK tour.

Knock Off live in Brighton 2020 (pic Cris Watkins Photography/PunkInFocus) (click on pic to enlarge!)

Support that night will come from hard hitting punk trio Knock Off, who the Brighton & Hove News Music Team witnessed performing live at the Concorde 2 with The Adicts back in February 2020 – Read our review of that gig HERE.

Grab your Lewes gig tickets HERE and find out more about the Cockney Rejects HERE.

Tour flyer

