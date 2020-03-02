Addicted in Brighton – I think I am

THE ADICTS + KNOCK OFF – CONCORDE 2, BRIGHTON 28.02.20

We made our way by bus to Brighton, which was a fairly hair-raising journey on the top of the double decker we were on. Glad to get off and get blown along the seafront to the venue, which is one of my favourites. We arrived fairly early at the Concorde 2 as this was an early gig 7pm-10pm. There were a few people outside and we got chatting. There were punters from all over the country for this one. London, Hastings and Ipswich, all die hard fans and some especially here to see Knock Off too.

Once inside the venue, we bumped into lots of familiar faces and would meet more throughout the evening, including UK Subs frontman and punk legend Charlie Harper and Yuko, the 5th UK Subs member. I have been listening to The Adicts all week and really liked what I was hearing. I do have two of their albums ‘Sound Of Music’ (1982) and ‘Songs Of Praise’ (1981), although my copy is the 25th Anniversary edition from 2008.

The Adicts are a British punk band from Ipswich and were one of the most popular punk bands in the 1980’s. They featured well in the Indie charts along with other ‘post punk’ bands at that time. Not that I agree with the post punk tag, as punk is very much alive with new and original bands touring currently. The band released their debut album ‘Songs Of Praise’ in 1981 on their own Dwed Wecords. In 1982, the album was re-released on Fallout Records along with their first single ‘Viva La Revolution’, which became one of the band’s most recognised and iconic songs. That same year they released their second album, ‘Sound Of Music’, which featured the single, ‘Chinese Takeaway’.

I have seen Knock Off on a number of occasions although not that recently. I was looking forward to seeing them again. They describe themselves as “a hard hitting punk trio, taking influences from the early 80’s UK punk scene and giving it a modern twist. A raw and powerful sound with stick in your head choruses”. The band formed in September 2013 and their repertoire is inspired by football, anger, disillusionment in their words “at the country going down the pan”. The band are; Andy T (vocals/guitar), Andy C (drums) and Mick Maverick (bass).

We made our way from the bar area as the band entered the stage. There weren’t many people at the venue yet but the room was slowly filling. Knock Off started the set with ‘One Life’, The first track from the latest and 4th album ‘You Get One Life’. A great start to the evening. Next up ‘Are You Offended’ from the album ‘Like A Kick In The Head’. More people were arriving and there were now some youngsters dancing up at the front. Next up ‘This Ain’t No Love Song’ and ‘Warriors’. The sound of the band tonight was brilliant and the lead guitar especially lifting me, raw and fast just the way I love it. Although Andy said he f*****d up the guitar solo in this number, but I didn’t notice. Next up ‘Riot’ from the ‘Riot EP’, great bass from Mick through this one and driving guitar, found myself loving it even more song by song. Really must see this band more often – Noted!

‘You’re Nicked’ next. The crowd had grown and cheers for the band livened it all up now. These guys are really great musicians and the songs have great choruses that you can sing along to, even if you hadn’t seen them before or a long time like myself. ‘On The Road’ next, driving guitar and fast drums, what more can you ask. The set continued and ‘Football, Beer & Punk Rock’ provided us with an awesome anthem with the whole crowd singing along and more dancing up the front. The set was coming to the end and Andy T said that Charlie Harper in the audience tonight agrees with the mantra “This Is Who We Are’, ‘This Is What We Do”. Words from ‘This Is Who We Are’ This had all the crowd cheering and dancing along to the song. Next was a surprise addition to the set and not on the list ‘Ain’t No Fool’. So glad they played this as it is one of my favourites off the first album ‘Same S**t Different City’. The set finished with another song from that album and an obvious crowd favourite. Hard and fast Punk ’N’ Roll. Absolutely loved it.

The Knock Off setlist: ‘One Life’, ‘Are You Offended’, ‘This Ain’t No Love Song’, ‘Warriors’, ‘Riot’, ‘You’re Nicked’, ‘On The Road’, ‘1918’, ‘Same Old Story’, ‘Football, Beer & Punk Rock, ‘We Are Proud’, ‘Fingers To The Bone’, ‘This Is Who We Are, ‘Ain’t No Fool’, ‘Jack The Ripper’.

We had been looking forward to seeing The Adicts since it was announced. I have to confess that I hadn’t played my albums for some time. I realised that I had missed out as I love this band and should have gone to see them perform live more often. I saw them once or twice back in the 80’s.

The current line up are Keith ‘Monkey’ Warren (vocals), Pete ‘Pete Dee’ Davison (guitar), Michael ‘Kid Dee’ Davison (drums), Kiki Kabel (bass) and Highko Strom (guitar).

The intro to ‘How Sad’ announced that the band were coming. They arrived on stage all dressed in white and we eagerly awaited the arrival of Keith ‘Monkey’, which was imminent. He arrived dressed in an amazing patterned suit as always, with Joker type make up and a bowler hat. He looked so cool. The crowd immediately formed a small mosh pit at the front. I noticed how many younger fans the band have in attendance tonight, which was great to see.

The next song up was ‘Joker In The Pack’, which involved Monkey singing and flicking playing cards out into the crowd, who were absolutely lapping this up and all struggling to get some as mementos. The atmosphere was electric and the band sounded amazing.

Next up ‘Horrorshow’ and ‘It Was So’. The crowd were loving this and it appears that they have many die-hard fans from all over. The attendance tonight was less than I expected, but the weather and the fact that the ‘Albion’ were playing may have kept people away. They were definitely missing out and I’m glad that we braved the elements tonight to get here.

Monkey was throwing out ticker tape and what looked like confetti. Next up ‘Tango’ and ‘Just Like Me’ both from the ‘Songs Of Praise’ album. Much more familiar and hard fast punk rock. The guitar from both leads is great, but the solos from Pete Dee are awesome. I realised what I had been missing. Next one of my favourite Adicts songs ‘Numbers’, this one had everyone singing as we all knew the words. The mosh up the front now really busy and I confess that I moved over out of the way. There were some big guys in there. Another favourite next ‘Troubadour’ and Monkey absolutely nailed the delivery. What a brilliant front man he is. Next up ‘I Am Yours’ and ‘You’re All Just Fools’, everyone was really enjoying this and singing along.

The set continued and then came ‘F**k It Up’ and ‘S**t Song’, which had everyone in the crowd singing and laughing. This band is such fun. Monkey had an umbrella with lights and when he opened it was full of confetti and ticker tape, which he launched into the crowd. Then another Adicts classic ‘My Baby Got Run Over By A Steamroller’, Monkey gestured to the sound booth and out came a bottle of water. I thought he was going to drink it but no. He started singing ‘Singing In The Rain’ and was soaking the front of the crowd with it. It was hilarious to see.

Next was ‘Crazy’, which has to be one of my highlights of the night and a great song. Next Monkey had a hat that looked like a beer glass with beer in it. He then poured two cans of Red Strip into it and launched it into the crowd at the front soaking them all. The song was ‘Who Spilt My Beer’. Another classic next ‘Chinese Takeaway’, The place erupted and the mosh got even bigger, everyone was singing along to this one.

Next up ‘Bad Boy’ where Monkey ripped up the shirt he was wearing and launched it into the crowd. He announced there was one more song and ‘Viva La Revolution’ hit us and everyone went ballistic up the front. I was knocked flying at this point, but it didn’t matter, it was just awesome. That wasn’t it next we were asked to put our arms in the air and we all sang rather loudly to the anthem ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’. The set tonight finished with ‘Ode To Joy’ where the band introduced beach balls and balloons to the audience who happily batted the and threw them around. Everyone was jumping around having had an absolute blast tonight. I am sure that they played ‘Dynasty’ in the set tonight, but it wasn’t on the setlist please correct me if I’m wrong.

We had the best time tonight and The Adicts are one of the most fun and brilliant sounding bands I have seen recently. I will definitely be seeing them again as soon as I can. The antics made it such fun.

The Adicts setlist: ‘Lets Go’, ‘Joker In The Pack’, ‘Horrorshow’, ‘And It Was So’, ‘Tango’, ‘Just Like Me’, ‘Number’, ‘Troubadour’, ‘I Am Yours’, ‘You’re All Just Fools’, ‘Daydreamer’, ‘F**k It Up’, ‘Sh*t Song’, ‘My Baby Got Run Over By A Steamroller’, ‘Crazy’, ‘Who Spilt My Beer’, ‘Chinese Takeaway’, ‘Bad Boy’, ‘Viva La Revolution’, ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone, ‘Ode To Joy’.

