Complaints prompt warning against sleepovers and park trips for self-isolating pupils



A primary school which has had to send a whole year group home after five cases of coronavirus has warned their parents not to host sleepovers or let them play in the park after complaints.

Stanford Junior School sent home all three classes in year 6 for ten days of self-isolation on Tuesday after four pupils and a teacher tested positive.

Some of the pupils had only just returned to school after a previous period of self-isolation after a positive case amongst vulnerable and keyworker children before the school fully reopened.

Head Paul Davis wrote to parents and carers to tell them the news, and to urge anyone breaking the current rules to be more careful.

He said: “This morning’s bubble closure, however, has prompted a number of parents/carers to contact the school to share their concerns that some families have allowed their children, who should have been self-isolating, to meet up with other children in local parks.

“We have also been informed that sleepovers have been organised.

“This increases the risk of transmission, makes the school vulnerable to closure and goes against the restrictions imposed by this lockdown.

“Children who are self-isolating cannot attend school or public areas and exercise should be taken within the home.”

The letter explains that the whole of year 6 – 60 pupils – had been sent home because the classes had been mixing within year groups.

Mr Davis said: “We have tried to facilitate a return to school that enables the children to experience a school day that is as close to normal as possible whilst being grouped as year group bubbles.

“This has meant that the children in each year group are together across break times and lunch times and are able to mix across classes within their year group where this supports learning.”