Toyah announces Sussex concert

From punk princess to cult stage actress high priestess of TV, Toyah Willcox is a uniquely gifted performer and an inextinguishable flame. Charismatic, outspoken and impossible to categorise, she is one of Britain’s iconic household names – an award-winning rock legend as well as a much-loved stage/screen actress and music composer. In a career spanning over 35 years she has amassed 13 top 40 singles, recorded 24 albums and toured live across the world.

Toyah has announced that she will be putting on a lively and energetic concert with her full live electric band at The Factory Live, located at Unit 9A, Ivy Arch Road, Worthing, BN14 8BX on Thursday 29th July 2021.

Toyah and her chums will be performing her hit singles including ‘Good Morning Universe‘, ‘Thunder In The Mountains‘, ‘Brave New World‘, ‘I Want To Be Free‘ and ‘It’s A Mystery‘ alongside modern days classics ‘Sensational’ and ‘Dance In The Hurricane‘ from her 2019 charting album ‘In The Court Of The Crimson Queen‘.

The band will be: Toyah Willcox (vocals), Chris Wong (guitar), Andy Doble (keyboards), Mike Nichols (bass) and John Humphrey (drums).

