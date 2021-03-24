IDLES announce rescheduled Brighton concert date

Bristol based 5-piece IDLES have today announced that their ‘Ultra Mono’ Record Store Tour has been rescheduled to this August and September.

All dates including their Brighton Concorde 2 show have sold out, with the exception of Portsmouth Guildhall on Sunday 12th September. But there are currently very few tickets left. If you are interested in attending that concert, then click HERE and HERE.

In order to attend this forthcoming tour, IDLES fans had to purchase the bands new album ‘Ultra Mono’ from their selected local independent record store and by doing so were allocated one free concert ticket.

The album is terrific and every way as good as their previous two studio albums, 2017’s ‘Brutalism’ and 2018’s ‘Joy As An Act Of Resistance’ Find you copies HERE.

IDLES last performed live in Brighton on 29th March 2019. They appeared at Brighton Dome. Read our revue of that concert by punk legend Jordan Mooney HERE.

More info on IDLES:

Website / Facebook / Twitter / Instagram