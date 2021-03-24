brightonandhovenews@gmail.com
BREAKING NEWS

Japanese Television announce rescheduled Brighton gig

Posted On 24 Mar 2021 at 6:10 pm
By :
Comment: 0

Japanese Television live at All Saints Centre, Lewes 18.01.20 (pic Michael Hundertmark Photography) (click on pic to enlarge!)

Japanese Television have announced the rescheduled dates for their 9 gig UK tour, which includes an appearance at Patterns.

From the ashes of three psychedelic rock bands, rose Japanese Television – who formed with a shared vision of creating a modern psychedelic space-surf-soundscape.

The band went into the studio with Kristian Bell of The Wytches who captured the raw spirit of their live performance, recording to 8-track tape. The tracks (‘Tick Tock’, ‘Surfing Saucers’, ‘Country Joe’ and ‘Lizard Moon’) make up their debut self-titled 2018 EP , which was named as an EP of the year by both Gideon Coe and Amy Lame at BBC 6 Music,

Their 2019 extended EP II sold out within weeks. That contained no less than 6 tunes, namely: ‘Uncle Doovy’, ‘Bruno’s Nightmare’, ‘Slime’, ‘Bloodworm’,‘Crocodile Dentist’ and ‘3 Ball Plant.’

Japanese Television’s 3 EP’s

On 4th September 2020, Japanese Television released their third EP, which featured ‘Bee Cage’, ‘Martian Soup’, ‘Falling Spikes’, ‘Hot Sauce’ and ‘Moon Glider’. Last week (18th March 2021), they unleashed their EP III Remixed on CD – listen to/purchase it HERE.

Japanese Television will be hitting the road on 24th October 2021, where they will be playing Nottingham and then a few days later they will be travelling onto Patterns at 10 Marine Parade, Brighton, BN2 1TL for a show on 10th November – Grab your tickets HERE and HERE.

Japanese Television live at The Hope & Ruin, Brighton 15.02.20 (pic Guy Christie) (click on pic to enlarge!)

The remaining dates will see them perform in London, Birmingham, Bristol, Glasgow, Barrow-In-Furness, Leeds and ending up in Manchester on 27th November.

Japanese Television were last in Brighton on 15th February 2020, when they played to a sold out crowd at The Hope & Ruin. The Brighton & Hove News Music Team were there to report on proceedings – Read our report HERE.

A month earlier the band also performed at the Lewes Psychedelic Festival. We were there! Read our review HERE.

Check out Japanese Television HERE.

Tour flyer

